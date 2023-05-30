North Korea to Launch Spy Satellite in June

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 30 (Jiji Press)--North Korea plans to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite in June, a senior official in charge of military affairs at the country's ruling Workers' Party of Korea said Monday.

In a statement carried by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Ri Pyong Chol, vice chairman of the party's Central Military Commission, said the satellite is "indispensable to tracking, monitoring, discriminating, controlling and coping with in advance in real time the dangerous military acts of the United States and its vassal forces."

North Korea on Monday notified Japan of a plan to launch a satellite sometime between midnight Tuesday and midnight on June 10.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that even if North Korea claims that it is a satellite, a launch by the country using ballistic missile technology will be a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Ri said in his statement that under the present situation brought by the reckless military acts by the United States and South Korea, "we steadily feel the need to expand reconnaissance and information means."

