NHK Included Improper Spending in FY 2023 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., had set aside around 900 million yen in spending on internet distribution of broadcasting-satellite programs, which is not allowed under in-house rules, in its fiscal 2023 budget, the public broadcaster said Tuesday.

The broadcaster found out about the improper spending plan after the budget was approved by parliament. NHK then withdrew the spending plan and modified the budget.

Under NHK's in-house regulations, its online streaming service only covers terrestrial broadcasts.

The regulations need to be changed to allow NHK to stream satellite programs. Any change in the regulations is subject to approval by the communications minister.

NHK had included the 900-million-yen spending plan in the budget to start streaming service of satellite programs in April 2024 without changing the regulations.

