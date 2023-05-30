Japan Aims to Halve Heatstroke Deaths by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it has set a target of halving the number of deaths from heatstroke by 2030 from an annual average of 1,295 in the past five years.

The target was included in a five-year action plan adopted at a cabinet meeting in line with a law revised in April to enhance efforts to fight heatstroke.

The action plan includes asking elderly people to use air conditioners appropriately and take enough water and salt between April and September.

Elderly people accounted for over 80 pct of the deaths from heatstroke in the past five years. Some 90 pct of people who died indoors due to heatstroke did not use air conditioners or did not have them.

Under the action plan, the government will consider ways to evacuate the elderly and people with disabilities during extreme heat waves.

