Japan Aims to Halve Amount of Pollen in 30 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it aims to halve the amount of pollen in about 30 years by accelerating work to cut down cedar trees, a source of pollen known to cause allergies.

The government included the goal in an outline of measures to fight hay fever. The Forestry Agency will flesh out details later this year.

"Hay fever is a social problem that continues to force many people to suffer," the government said, adding that a long-term approach is needed to tackle it.

Japan has 4.31 million hectares of planted cedar forests generating pollen. The government plans to increase the size of such forests cut down a year to some 70,000 hectares in 10 years from 50,000 hectares at present.

The government will also promote the replacement of existing cedar trees with those producing less pollen or other trees, hoping to make cedar saplings with less pollen to account for over 90 pct of all cedar saplings in 10 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]