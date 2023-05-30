Japan Eyes Subsidies for Data Centers in Hokkaido, Kyushu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry on Tuesday proposed providing subsidies to facilitate the construction of data centers that are crucial to a digital society in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Kyushu southwestern region.

Hokkaido and Kyushu are suitable locations for data centers, which consume large amounts of electricity, as the amount of power generated from renewable sources there is large, the ministry said.

The subsidy plan is aimed at promoting the decentralization of data centers in the country as more than 80 pct of them are currently located in the Tokyo and Osaka areas, a situation that is vulnerable to large-scale natural disasters.

The ministry plans to earmark 45.5 billion yen in data center subsidies over the four years that started last April.

The proposal is part of a final draft of a revision to the country’s semiconductor and digital industry strategy that was adopted in 2021.

