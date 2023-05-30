Kishida's Son to Return Retirement Allowance, Bonus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first son, Shotaro, who is set to be effectively sacked due to inappropriate behavior, has offered to return his retirement allowance and bonus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

Kishida on Monday announced his decision to replace Shotaro as his secretary for political affairs on Thursday, after the revelation last week that the son held a year-end party with relatives at the prime minister's official residence late last December.

A secretary to the prime minister is a special central government employee. Such government employees are entitled to retirement allowances if they serve for six months or longer, according to the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs.

Shotaro, who took the post of secretary to the prime minister on Oct. 4, 2022, has the right to the allowance. He will be also paid bonus.

Weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun last week reported on the controversial year-end party, posting related photos taken in the public space at the official residence. His behavior triggered criticism from both ruling and opposition parties.

