Criminal Cases Linked to U.S. Forces in Japan Total 106 in 2022

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of cases in which Japanese police investigated U.S. military personnel, civilian employees and their families as criminal suspects in 2022 came to 106, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

According to a written answer approved by the cabinet on the day, the cases included 54 in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, 17 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 14 in Tokyo and 13 in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

Okinawa, Kanagawa, Tokyo and Yamaguchi all host U.S. military bases.

The written answer was prepared in response to an inquiry made by Tetsumi Takara, an independent House of Councillors lawmaker.

Of the 106 cases, violations of laws other than the criminal code, such as the road traffic law and the stimulant control law, accounted for 44, including 18 in Okinawa.

