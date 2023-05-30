Japan Aims to Boost Spending by Business Travelers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it aims to increase spending by foreign business travelers in the country by about 20 pct to 860 billion yen by 2025 from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal was included in an action plan on inbound tourism promotion that the government adopted at a ministerial meeting. The western city of Osaka hosts the World Expo in 2025.

“We’ll aim to expand inbound (travelers) in a new era through the promotion of international exchanges,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the meeting.

The action also includes a goal of raising the country’s ranking in terms of the number of international conferences hosted to the fifth place by 2030 from eighth in 2019.

The government also said Japan will accept more overseas researchers by setting up world-class research centers. It also aims to host more international art festivals and attract more visitors for the purpose of experiencing martial arts.

