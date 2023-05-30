Not Recognizing Same-Sex Marriage Ruled Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya District Court ruled Tuesday that provisions in the Civil Code and the family register law that do not recognize same-sex marriage are unconstitutional.

But the court in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, turned down a claim by the plaintiffs, a same-sex couple in Aichi, for damages of 1 million yen each from the central government. The couple claimed in the lawsuit that the provisions violate the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of marriage.

Tuesday's ruling was the fourth issued in a series of similar lawsuits filed with a total of five district courts in Japan.

So far, the provisions in question have been found unconstitutional by Sapporo District Court in northern Japan and constitutional by Osaka District Court in western Japan. Tokyo District Court has ruled that the provisions are in a state of unconstitutionality. All three courts dismissed plaintiffs' claims of state compensation.

The plaintiffs in the Sapporo, Osaka and Tokyo cases have appealed the rulings to high courts.

