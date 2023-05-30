Fujitsu's Mobile Phone Offspring Go Bust

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Three successors of Fujitsu Ltd.'s mobile phone business filed for bankruptcy protection with Tokyo District Court under the civil rehabilitation law on Tuesday, leaving debts of 119.3 billion yen in total, according to Teikoku Databank Ltd.

The three are mobile device developer FCNT Ltd., manufacturer Japan E.M. Solutions Co. and their parent, Reinowa Holdings Inc.

Fujitsu had manufactured popular mobile phones with access to NTT Docomo Inc.'s once-predominant "i-mode" internet service. But Fujitsu sold the mobile phone business to an investment fund in 2018.

Under the fund, FCNT handles major mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo's popular Raku-Raku Smartphone series handsets targeting elderly users as well as "arrows" brand smartphones, together with Japan E.M. Solutions and Reinowa Holdings.

But the three companies had to lower the prices of their products amid intensifying competition with rivals including Apple Inc.'s iPhone smartphones. The situation worsened later due to higher costs to procure materials such as semiconductors.

