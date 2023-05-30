Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso Agree on Management Integration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. said Tuesday that they have reached a basic agreement on their management integration to cooperate in commercial vehicle development, procurement and production.

Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso will also collaborate in the development of hydrogen and other next-generation technologies.

The two companies will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a new holding company to be established, and Toyota Motor Corp. and Daimler Truck AG, the parents of Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso, respectively, will equally own the new company.

Details including the name of the new company, its location and structure, and the scope of cooperation between Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso will be decided later.

The two sides plan to sign the final deal by March 2024, or the end of fiscal 2023, and complete the integration by the end of 2024. They hope to list the holding company possibly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section.

