8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Output Up 24 Pct in April

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Combined automobile output in Japan by eight major domestic makers grew 24.1 pct from a year before to 680,000 units in April, up for the fourth straight month, data from the companies showed Tuesday.

The growth followed a year-before slump caused by parts procurement difficulties stemming from the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, and reflected an easing of semiconductor shortages.

Seven of the eight makers posted higher production, with Mazda Motor Corp. boosting output some 2.4-fold to 70,000 units and Nissan Motor Co. roughly doubling production to 60,000 units.

Only Daihatsu Motor Co. logged a year-on-year production drop.

Meanwhile, the eight companies' combined global production rose 14.5 pct to 1.9 million units.

