Kishida, Yamaguchi Affirm LDP-Komeito Coalition

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi affirmed Tuesday that the two parties will maintain their ruling coalition despite a recent rift over election cooperation.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office, Kishida and Yamaguchi agreed to ensure that the row between the LDP, which leads the ruling camp, and Komeito over their cooperation in Tokyo in the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, does not affect the two parties' coalition framework.

In the hour-long meeting, Kishida told Yamaguchi that he has urged the LDP executives to handle the issue carefully.

"We will maintain our relationship, in light of the significance of our coalition," Yamaguchi told reporters after the talks.

In a separate meeting, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told his Komeito counterpart, Keiichi Ishii, that the LDP plans to support Komeito candidates in the No. 14 constituency of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and the No. 16 constituency of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, in the next Lower House general election, instead of fielding its own candidates.

