Kishida's Son Not to Receive Retirement Allowance, Bonus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that his first son, Shotaro, who is set to be effectively sacked due to behavior deemed inappropriate, will receive no retirement allowance or bonus at his own request.

Kishida on Monday announced his decision to remove Shotaro as his secretary for political affairs Thursday, after the revelation last week that the son held a year-end party with relatives at the prime minister's official residence.

As Thursday is the base date for calculating the amount of this year's summer bonuses for central government employees, a number of social media posts claimed that the removal of Shotaro, 32, was postponed so that he can receive his bonus.

At the controversial year-end party late last December, Shotaro took photos with participating relatives, including one mimicking a picture of ministers of a newly formed cabinet taken at the residence when it was used as the prime minister's office.

Kishida reported his son's intention of not receiving his retirement allowance of bonus at Tuesday's meeting of a committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]