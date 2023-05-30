Japan on High Alert as North Korea Plans "Satellite" Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is on high alert after being notified by North Korea of its plan to launch what it calls a satellite.

The Self-Defense Forces has deployed interceptor missiles to southwestern Japan islands in case that a North Korean missile falls into Japanese territory.

The government plans to quickly alert people, including through its J-Alert early warning system, if a North Korean missile is seen flying over Japanese territory.

"What North Korea calls a satellite is presumed to be a ballistic missile, based on past cases," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Hamada said that Japan will make every effort to warn and monitor in cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

