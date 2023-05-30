Electricity Prices to Rise Up to 2,700 Yen in Japan in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Seven major Japanese power utilities said Tuesday that they will raise electricity rates for household customers in June by some 800 yen to 2,700 yen from the previous month to cover recent increases in prices of liquefied natural gas and coal for power generation.

The higher rates come after the industry ministry has approved household rate hikes of 15-43 pct on average for the power utilities, including Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc.

The average-household electricity bill will rise by 1,518 yen in the coverage area of Hokkaido Electric Power Co., 1,621 yen in the Tohoku Electric Power Co. area, 881 yen in the TEPCO area, 2,196 yen in the Hokuriku Electric Power Co. area, 1,667 yen in the Chugoku Electric Power Co. area, 1,783 yen in the Shikoku Electric Power Co. area and 2,771 yen in the Okinawa Electric Power Co. area.

In July, however, the average-household bill will fall 177 yen in the Hokkaido Electric area, 296 yen in the Tohoku Electric area, 304 yen in the TEPCO area, 186 yen in the Hokuriku Electric area, 276 yen in the Chugoku Electric area, 190 yen in the Shikoku Electric area and 1,173 yen in the Okinawa Electric area, thanks to a halt in fuel price increases.

Chubu Electric Power Co., Kansai Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co. did not file applications for household rate hikes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]