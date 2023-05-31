Japan Extends Expressway Toll Collection Period

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s parliament enacted legislation Wednesday to extend the toll collection period for expressways across the country by up to 50 years until 2115.

The extension is aimed at securing funds necessary to update aging tunnels and bridges as expressway toll revenue is projected to drop due to the country’s declining population.

The funds will also be used to make all expressways have four lanes, a measure expected to help ease traffic congestion and reduce risks of expressway blockages during disasters.

Currently, about 40 pct of all expressway sections in Japan have only two lanes on a temporary basis.

The ministry estimates that 8.3 trillion yen will be needed for expressway renovation projects until 2115.

