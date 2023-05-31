Ex-Kappa Sushi Chief Found Guilty of Stealing Rival's Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday found a former president of the Kappa Sushi chain operator guilty of fraudulently obtaining trade secrets from a rival company in violation of the unfair competition prevention law.

Judge Kiichi Hiraide sentenced Koki Tanabe, the 47-year-old former president of Kappa Create Co., to three years in prison, suspended for four years, and fines of 2 million yen. Public prosecutors had demanded four years in prison and 2 million yen in fines.

Tanabe was accused of stealing the information from rival conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain Hama-Sushi Co. He previously worked at Zensho Holdings Co., the parent of Hama-Sushi, before moving to Kappa Create.

In the ruling, the judge said that the stolen information came from Hama-Sushi's strategic product design and search for business partners. "The information could have been used by a rival company to improve its product development and ingredient sourcing," the judge said.

"There is no room for leniency in his selfish motive to utilize the information to obtain status and reputation within Kappa Create, to which he was moving," Hiraide said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]