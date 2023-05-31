Summer Gift-Giving Season Arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--This year's summer gift-giving season has arrived in Japan, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.'s flagship Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi department store in Tokyo opening a dedicated in-store area on Wednesday.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. will begin in-store sales of such gifts on Thursday, while Sogo & Seibu Co.'s Seibu Ikebukuro department store and Takashimaya Co.'s Nihonbashi department store will launch sales on June 6 and June 8, respectively.

Speaking at a gathering of around 50 employees, Ryota Marui, manager of the Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi store, said, "While online shopping (of summer gifts) is becoming popular, it is also important that we receive orders in-person."

"I come every year as I can assess the size (of the gifts)," a woman in her 60s who visited the store said, adding, "I'd like to send my gifts as a token of my gratitude."

As the country is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures during this summer, the Mitsukoshi store is offering a wide range of ice cream, chilled soup and other cold gourmet options.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]