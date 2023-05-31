North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, May 31 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile from Dongchang-ri in its northwest under the guise of a satellite Wednesday that fell into the Yellow Sea in a botched launch.

The suspected ballistic missile was fired at around 6:28 a.m. local time, according to the Japanese government, triggering an evacuation advisory for the southwestern Japan prefecture of Okinawa through the country's J-Alert early warning system.

Later, the system said the missile is unlikely to hit Japan and lifted the evacuation advisory.

South Korea's military said North Korea launched what it claims to be a space launch vehicle that fell into the sea some 200 kilometers west of the South Korean island of Eocheong after an abnormal flight.

North Korea confirmed the failure of the launch but said it will conduct a second launch at an early date.

