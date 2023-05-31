Passive Smoking Countermeasures Not Well Known in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Enhanced measures against passive smoking under the revised health promotion law in Japan are not well recognized by the public, a National Cancer Center survey showed Wednesday.

The proportion of people aged 20 or over who said they did not know about the stronger passive smoking countermeasures stood at 44.1 pct, according to the online survey, conducted in April for 2,000 people--1,000 smokers and 1,000 nonsmokers. The share of people who are aware of the measures came to 34.8 pct.

The survey results were released to coincide with "World No Tobacco Day," designated by the World Health Organization for May 31.

The revised Japanese law fully took effect in April 2020, basically banning indoor smoking at restaurants, offices and other places used by many people. Violators are subject to punishments.

The cancer center conducted the survey to find out how much the reinforced measures are known to the public three years after the enforcement of the revised law.

