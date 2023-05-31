Kishida Aims to Spend Extra 3.5 T. Yen on Tackling Low Birthrate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his government aims to spend about an additional 3.5 trillion yen on measures to address the country's low birthrate during a three-year intensive period starting next April, up from previously planned some 3 trillion yen.

The extra funds will be used to expand child allowances, reduce the burden of advanced education costs and tackle child abuse.

On Wednesday, the government mapped out an outline of its strategy for children's future as part of Kishida's initiative to roll out "another level" of measures to tackle the country's declining birthrate.

A draft of the strategy will be presented to a meeting of the government's Children's Future Strategy Council on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kishida instructed Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, economic revitalization minister Shigeyuki Goto and other officials to improve child allowances and child care services and address child-related issues including education, abuse, poverty and disability, spending around 3.5 trillion yen per year on the measures.

