Komeito Picks Candidates in 6 Kansai Constituencies

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, a Japanese ruling coalition party, on Wednesday named official candidates in six single-seat constituencies in the Kansai western region for the next House of Representatives general election, in an apparent move to keep opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in check.

Komeito, the partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, currently holds seats in the constituencies. The six districts are the No. 3, No. 5, No. 6 and No. 16 constituencies in Osaka Prefecture and the No. 2 and No. 8 constituencies in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture

The party's decision is apparently aimed at taking the initiative in the next election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, at a time when Nippon Ishin, which boosted its presence in unified local elections in April, is eager to field rival candidates in the Kansai constituencies.

Komeito is believed to be seeking a compromise deal with Nippon Ishin through behind-the-scenes negotiations, sources familiar with the situation said. Osaka is Nippon Ishin's home turf.

Kanae Yamamoto, a Komeito lawmaker in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, was chosen as the party's candidate for the Osaka No. 16 constituency in place of Komeito deputy chief Kazuo Kitagawa, who currently represents the electoral district.

