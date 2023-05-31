S. Korea Sees Progress in Technical Study on Fukushima Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 31 (Jiji Press)--An expert team of the South Korean government has seen progress in its study on Japan's plan to release treated water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the team's head said Wednesday.

Yoo Guk-hee, head of South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, who is leading the inspection team, told a news conference in Seoul that progress has been made from the scientific and technical viewpoints.

Meanwhile, he avoided an assessment of the safety of treated water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in northeastern Japan, which suffered a triple reactor meltdown caused by the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, saying that additional analysis and confirmation work are needed for a more precise judgment.

The team visited Japan between May 21 and Friday.

On May 23-24, it visited the Fukushima No. 1 plant and inspected facilities linked to the planned water release intensively.

