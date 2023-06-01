JR East to Open Takanawa Chikutei Remains to Public in FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, has said that it will open the remains of Takanawa Chikutei, an embankment that was part of Japan’s first railway, to the public in fiscal 2027 after reproducing related facilities.

Takanawa Chikutei, designated as a historic site by the Japanese government, was built for laying tracks offshore for the railway between Shinbashi in Tokyo and Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital, which opened in 1872.

The embankment, located in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, was discovered in 2019 during construction work for the Takanawa Gateway City urban redevelopment project. So far, a 900-meter-long section of the embankment has been unearthed. Facilities for Takanawa Gateway City are slated to open in March 2025.

To be opened to the public is a section of about 150 meters, JR East said Wednesday. For the 80-meter-long No. 7 bridge, which is thought to be historically valuable in particular, tracks that had been lost will be reproduced, while a site that hosted a railway signal will be relocated.

A Takanawa Chikutei preservation and utilization plan compiled based on the cultural property conservation law was recently approved by the commissioner of the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]