Kagoshima Baby Dies after Choking on Grated Apple at Nursery

Kagoshima, May 31 (Jiji Press)--A girl who lost consciousness at the age of 6 months after eating a grated apple at a nursery in the city of Aira, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, last month died in hospital on Sunday, a lawyer representing the girl's family has said.

The apple is believed to have become caught in the baby's throat. Local police are investigating the cause.

According to the nursery and the city government, the girl ate the grated apple at snack time in the afternoon of April 18. When a nursey teacher later laid the girl on her back to change her clothes, the girl's condition changed quickly.

She was unconscious when she was sent to hospital.

The nursery explained that the apple was served without being heated.

