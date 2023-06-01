Japan, U.S. Agree to Boost Cooperation over N. Korea Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States agreed to boost cooperation over North Korean missiles at a meeting of their defense chiefs in Tokyo on Thursday.

In a joint press conference after the meeting, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, which Pyongyang claims is a satellite, on Wednesday.

Japan and the United States, and the two nations plus South Korea will unite to tackle North Korea's provocative actions, Hamada said, underscoring the need for full-fledged preparations for further missile launches by Pyongyang.

Noting that the reclusive nation's "dangerous and destabilizing nuclear and missile programs threaten peace and stability in the region and violate international laws," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States "will take all necessary measures" to defend its allies.

On Japan's decision to acquire counterstrike capabilities, Hamada and Austin discussed at the meeting respective roles the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military should play, such as identifying attack targets and gathering intelligence, to ensure the effective operation of the capabilities.

