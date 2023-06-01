Lower House Takes 1st Disciplinary Action in 16 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives decided Thursday to suspend Mari Kushibuchi, co-leader of the Reiwa Shinsengumi party, for 10 days over her irregular behavior in the Diet.

The suspension of the Lower House member was approved by a majority vote with support from the ruling parties and others including Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

It is the first time in 16 years that the Lower House has decided to impose any of the four disciplinary measures under the Diet law--expulsion, suspension of attendance for a specified period, apology in an open plenary sitting and admonition in an open plenary sitting in order from most to least severe.

Kushibuchi's act in question was seen at a Lower House plenary meeting on May 18, when a no-confidence motion against Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki was voted down.

Standing on the rostrum, she displayed a sheet of paper with words that read a farce involving both the ruling and opposition parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]