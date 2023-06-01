Toyota to Start Assembling EVs in U.S. in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will start assembling electric vehicles in the United States in 2025.

The Japanese automaker will build a new three-row electric SUV at a plant in Kentucky, using lithium-ion batteries made at a factory in North Carolina that is under construction.

The company also said it will boost the amount of investment in the battery plant by 2.1 billion dollars to 5.9 billion dollars.

Those moves by Toyota come as the company is lagging behind rivals in a transition to EVs.

"We are committed to reducing carbon emissions as much as possible and as soon as possible," Ted Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America Inc., said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]