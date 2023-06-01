North Korea Vows to Put Spy Satellite into Orbit Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 1 (Jiji Press)--North Korea will correctly put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in the near future, leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister said Thursday, a day after the country's attempt to launch one failed.

The remarks by Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, signaled Pyongyang's determination to launch a spy satellite again soon.

"It is certain that the DPRK's military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put on space orbit in the near future and start its mission," she said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency while using the abbreviation for the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The United States and its allies condemn North Korea's launch attempts using ballistic missile technology as violating U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Kim Yo Jong said "we confirmed once again that the enemies are most afraid of the DPRK's access to excellent reconnaissance and information means...and, accordingly, we are aware that we should direct greater efforts to developing reconnaissance means."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]