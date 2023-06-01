Police Raid Kinki Nippon Tourist over Vaccination Work Overcharging

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Osaka police on Thursday raided offices of Kinki Nippon Tourist Co. on suspicion that the major travel agency overcharged municipalities over COVID-19 vaccination-related operations outsourced from them, according to investigative sources.

The police raided the company's branches in the cities of Osaka and Shizuoka on the suspicion of fraud, the sources said.

On May 2, Kinki Nippon Tourist said that it may have overcharged around 80 municipalities by up to 1.6 billion yen in total.

KNT-CT Holdings Co., the parent of Kinki Nippon Tourist, said it will fully cooperate with the police investigation.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]