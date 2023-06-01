Japan to Offer Child Allowance without Income Cap from FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday released a draft of its strategy for children's future, which includes a plan to start offering child allowance to all households with children, regardless of income, from fiscal 2024.

The strategy is part of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's initiative to roll out "another level" of measures to tackle the country's declining birthrate. It shows the ideas of high-priority measures to be implemented during the three-year intensive period from fiscal 2024 starting next April.

The government presented the draft strategy to the day's meeting of its Children's Future Strategy Council.

Extra funds worth about 3.5 trillion yen per year will be necessary to implement the strategy. The draft strategy stipulated that the government will work out ways to finance these measures by the end of this year and secure stable financial sources by fiscal 2028.

Any financial shortages before that will be covered by the issuance of a special bond, the draft strategy said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]