Sendai High Court Rejects Damages Claim over Forced Sterilization

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., June 1 (Jiji Press)--Sendai High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling rejecting a damages claim against the Japanese government over forced sterilization conducted under the now-defunct eugenic protection law.

The high court dismissed an appeal filed by the plaintiffs, two women in their 60s and 70s from the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, against the Sendai District Court ruling.

It still found that the eugenic protection law was unconstitutional, as the district court did.

Sendai High Court was the fifth high court to rule on a series of forced sterilization lawsuits filed at 12 district courts and their branches nationwide, and it was the first to reject a damages claim by plaintiffs.

In the Sendai lawsuit, the plaintiffs, who were forced to undergo sterilization when they were in their 10s, sought a total of 71.5 million yen in compensation. They now plan to take the case to the Supreme Court.

