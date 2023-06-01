Report Cites Flaw in Kishida Security Plan over April Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency, in an investigation report over an attack in April on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida released Thursday, pointed to the lack of effectiveness of a security plan for the prime minister.

The report on the incident in which an explosive was thrown at Kishida during an election campaign event at a fishing port in the city of Wakayama on April 15 stated that the plan did not include effective security measures to prevent people possessing dangerous items from approaching the prime minister. Kishida was unhurt in the attack by Ryuji Kimura, a 24-year-old man.

On April 7, the police department of Wakayama Prefecture was notified by the prefectural chapter of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party that the prime minister would deliver a speech at Saikazaki port in the prefectural capital on April 15, according to the report. Ten people from the local police and about 10 people from the LDP Wakayama prefectural chapter and the local fishery industry jointly inspected the speech site on April 12.

The LDP chapter, which hosted the campaign event, did not set up a reception area or use metal detectors, despite a request from the police, noting that the audience would all be local fishery industry people.

Although measures to tell fishery people from outsiders were insufficient, the Wakayama police failed to check their effectiveness, the report said. These flaws allowed the suspect to access the venue.

