4 Major Japanese Dept. Stores Report Higher Sales in May

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's four major department store operators reported on Thursday year-on-year sales growth for May, thanks to the government's reclassification of COVID-19 to a lower-risk category.

Sales of suits and jackets were robust due to the growing number of people working outside their homes after Japan downgraded COVID-19 under the infectious disease control law to Category V, the same as seasonal flu. Sales of cosmetics including lipsticks rose as more people opted to not wear masks.

Sales rose 13.7 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., 13.3 pct at Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., a unit of J. Front Retailing Co., 7.6 pct at Takashimaya Co. and 1.5 pct at Sogo & Seibu Co., a unit of Seven & i Holdings Co.

By product, short-sleeve shirts such as T-shirts, sunglasses and sandals sold well, as did Mother's Day gifts.

Duty-free goods sales, a measure of consumption by foreign visitors to Japan, jumped 4.8-fold at Daimaru Matsuzakaya and 3.5-fold at Takashimaya, indicating a gradual recovery in visitors from mainland China.

