Japan to Beef Up Support for Developing Nations' Decarbonization

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has worked out a policy of cooperating with developing nations on diversifying supply chains for items needed for a transition to a decarbonized society.

The policy, based on an agreement struck at last month's summit of the Group of Seven major industrial nations in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, was included in the government's updated strategy on supporting infrastructure exports through public-private efforts and promoting overseas economic cooperation.

The update of the strategy was decided at Thursday's meeting of a relevant government council headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

As a way to diversify supply chains, the G-7 countries--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States--plus the European Union agreed at the Hiroshima summit to establish a new support framework for developing nations by year-end in cooperation with like-minded countries and the World Bank.

Mineral resources indispensable for creating a decarbonized society, such as those for automotive batteries, are produced in only several countries including China. Processing work for such minerals is also concentrated in these countries.

