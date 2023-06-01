Japan, U.S. Reaffirm Cooperation amid N. Korea Launch Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments reaffirmed Thursday that they will enhance the two countries' alliance and deterrence, in the face of North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's military expansion.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Japan since 2021, held separate talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on the day, amid North Korea's plan to launch a military surveillance satellite.

Kishida told Austin that North Korea's nuclear and missile development is making the regional security situation more severe.

Austin responded that the U.S.-Japan alliance is becoming more important than ever, and that the U.S. side is eager to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Japan and the United States hope that the two plus South Korea will be able to share missile launch information immediately. They aim to improve their missile interception capabilities by linking missile detection and tracking data from Japan and South Korea via the United States.

