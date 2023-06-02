Upper House Rejects Dismissal of Judicial Committee Chair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Councillors on Friday voted down a motion to dismiss Judicial Affairs Committee Chairman Hisatake Sugi of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The motion, submitted by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, was opposed by the ruling parties as well as Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

The ruling coalition now plans to pass a bill next week to revise the immigration control law to revise the rules for detaining and deporting foreigners.

Prior to the Upper House vote, Hiroyuki Kada of the LDP said, "The chairman did nothing wrong." In support of the motion, meanwhile, Social Democratic Party lawmaker Mizuho Fukushima said, "Deliberations (on the bill) have not been conducted thoroughly. The passage (of the bill) must not be accepted."

On Thursday, the LDP proposed that the Upper House committee vote on the bill within the day.

