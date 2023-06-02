Japan Govt Draws Up Measures to Tackle 2024 Problem

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government drew up on Friday a policy package for tackling the so-called 2024 problem in the logistics industry, including obliging large consignors and logistics companies to submit improvement plans to ease the burden of truck drivers.

The package was compiled at a meeting of relevant ministers to combat the 2024 problem, or anticipated further truck driver shortages in line with overtime regulations that are set to come into effect next year.

"Concerted support from consignors, logistics companies and consumers is crucial in making logistics operations sustainable," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the meeting.

The mandatory improvement plans are expected to include shortening the waiting time of truck drivers and reducing the number of deliveries, with consigners and logistics operators asked to report such plans to the government.

The package calls for written contracts to be produced to make sure that truck drivers are paid appropriately.

