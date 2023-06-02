UNSC to Meet Friday over N. Korea "Satellite" Launch

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon over a suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at the request of seven countries including Japan, the United States and Britain. Pyongyang claims that the projectile was a satellite.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday that the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite, launched by the National Aerospace Development Administration, crashed into the Yellow Sea due to an engine problem.

North Korea has announced its intention to launch such a satellite again shortly.

Any launch by North Korea utilizing ballistic missile technology breaches relevant Security Council resolutions.

