Japan Govt Calls for Boosting Food Security for Fishery Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government annual report on Friday underlined the importance of strengthening food security for fishery products amid growing risks triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fishery industry white paper noted the risk of Japan’s stable supplies of fishery products being jeopardized due to soaring import prices of such goods and related production materials in the wake of recent developments in international society.

Japan’s imports of fishery products from the top five countries accounted for over 50 pct of its overall imports of such goods in 2021, the report said, pointing out that the high dependence on a few specific nations is a challenge for Japan.

Russia was the third-largest exporter of fishery products to Japan in 2021, before the start of the aggression of Ukraine in February 2022.

Among fishery products consumed in Japan, some 40 pct of cod roe and salmon roe, and about 30 pct of sea urchin were from Russia.

