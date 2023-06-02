Shogi Star Fujii Vows to Play More Interesting Matches
Newsfrom JapanSociety Culture
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Takayama, Nagano Pref., June 2 (Jiji Press)--Shogi star Sota Fujii vowed to play more interesting matches on Friday, the day after winning the Meijin title at the youngest age ever of 20 to become a seven-title holder.
At a press conference in the village of Takayama, Nagano Prefecture, where the previous day's match took place, Fujii noted that Meijin is a title dating back to the Edo period and means a master in a field.
"I will strive to hone my techniques as much as possible, so that I can play more interesting matches," he said.
He also said he wants to play matches for titles as if he were a challenger, not a defender.
There are a total of eight major titles for the traditional Japanese board game. Of them, Fujii currently holds the titles of Ryuo, Oi, Eio, Kio, Osho and Kisei, as well as Meijin.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]