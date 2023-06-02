Shogi Star Fujii Vows to Play More Interesting Matches

Newsfrom Japan

Takayama, Nagano Pref., June 2 (Jiji Press)--Shogi star Sota Fujii vowed to play more interesting matches on Friday, the day after winning the Meijin title at the youngest age ever of 20 to become a seven-title holder.

At a press conference in the village of Takayama, Nagano Prefecture, where the previous day's match took place, Fujii noted that Meijin is a title dating back to the Edo period and means a master in a field.

"I will strive to hone my techniques as much as possible, so that I can play more interesting matches," he said.

He also said he wants to play matches for titles as if he were a challenger, not a defender.

There are a total of eight major titles for the traditional Japanese board game. Of them, Fujii currently holds the titles of Ryuo, Oi, Eio, Kio, Osho and Kisei, as well as Meijin.

