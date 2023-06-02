Japan Aims for Sharing of Digital Medical Records by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a roadmap for launching a system to allow hospitals and pharmacies across the country to share electronic medical records by 2030.

The roadmap was adopted at the second meeting of the government's headquarters for promoting digital transformation in the medical sector.

"Medical digital transformation will greatly open up the future of the country's healthcare," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. He instructed relevant cabinet ministers to work on the matter in collaboration with the medical and industrial communities.

Japan has been slow to digitalize its medical sector, which was exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country now aims to establish a system that allows digital patient information to be shared promptly in the event of an infectious disease outbreak or a large-scale natural disaster.

