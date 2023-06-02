Japan Issues Administrative Guidance to ChatGPT Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday it has issued an administrative guidance to ChatGPT operator OpenAI due to insufficient consideration to personal information protection related to the use of the chatbot.

There has been no violation of Japan's law on protecting personal information by the U.S. company so far, the government's Personal Information Protection Commission said.

In the guidance, issued as of Thursday, the commission pointed to the possibility of ChatGPT obtaining sensitive personal information such as medical history without consent.

The commission also said that OpenAI's explanations about ChatGPT in Japanese are insufficient although there are many Japanese users of the artificial intelligence tool.

