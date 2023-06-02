Japan, S. Korea to Resume Financial Dialogue after 7 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting of their financial dialogue in Tokyo on June 29, the first such meeting in about seven years, the Japanese Finance Ministry said Friday.

The resumption of the dialogue was agreed by the two countries’ finance ministers when they met last month, amid momentum for improving bilateral ties that has accelerated since a bilateral summit in March.

The agenda of the upcoming meeting will include the global economic situation, cooperation within the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, and regional financial cooperation.

The Japan-South Korea financial dialogue was launched in 2006 as a framework for regular consultations on economic and financial cooperation.

It had been held alternately in Japan and South Korea basically once a year, but was halted after the last meeting in 2016, due to a deterioration in bilateral relations.

