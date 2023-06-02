Japan 2022 Fertility Rate Matches Record Low of 1.26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman in the country is expected to have in her lifetime, fell to 1.26 in 2022, matching the record low set in 2005, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday.

The annual number of babies born in the country fell to 770,747 last year, falling below 800,000 for the first time since such records began in 1899.

The latest data suggest that the country's population continues to decline, with serious implications for the sustainability of society.

On Thursday, the government released a draft of its strategy for the future of children, under which it is expected to spend 3.5 trillion yen annually on measures including the expansion of child allowances.

The record-low fertility figure came after the annual number of marriages hit a post-World War II low in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of a trend for people not to marry or to marry late.

