Heavy Rain Hits Pacific Coast Areas of Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain lashed areas mainly along the Pacific coast from western to eastern Japan on Friday, as warm and humid air from Typhoon Mawar flowed into the seasonal rain front.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued information about unusually heavy rain, saying that linear rain bands had formed in the prefectures of Kochi, Wakayama, Nara, Mie, Aichi and Shizuoka. It warned of landslides and flooding.

In Wakayama, emergency warnings to secure safety, the highest in the country's five-tier warning system, were issued for the city of Kainan, the town of Hirokawa and other parts.

Landslide alerts were issued in parts of many prefectures from Fukushima to Kochi.

All Nippon Airways canceled 75 domestic flights, mainly to and from Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture, while Japan Airlines called off 117 flights. The cancellations affected a total of about 15,030 people.

