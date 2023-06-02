Japan Adopts Concept of Farming Policy Overhaul for Food Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted the concept of overhauling its agricultural policy to ensure Japan's food security, including a plan to reduce the country's dependence on food imports.

The new direction for policies on food, agriculture and rural areas was adopted at the day's meeting of the government's task force on measures to secure stable food supply, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida ordered farm minister Tetsuro Nomura to create, by the end of fiscal 2023, a road map to implementing specific measures to ensure food security.

"We'll evaluate the food security situations even in ordinary times and create a system for the government to take all-out steps to secure food during a contingency situation," Kishida told the meeting.

He suggested that the government will work to increase the domestic production of wheat, soybeans and feed grains, or items for which Japan currently relies heavily on imports. The government also aims to make farmers pass on production costs adequately to prices and promote agricultural technologies, Kishida said.

