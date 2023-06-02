Japan Logs 3.63 Weekly COVID-19 Cases per Hospital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the week through Sunday averaged 3.63 per medical institution, up slightly from 3.55 in the preceding week, the health ministry said Friday.

In the seven-day period, some 5,000 medical institutions subject to the routine reporting confirmed 17,864 new infection cases, according to the ministry.

"The number remains on a slight rising trend, and further attention needs to be paid," a ministry official said.

By prefecture, Okinawa had the highest average, at 10.35, followed by 5.97 in Iwate and 5.78 in Yamanashi, while Shimane had the lowest average, at 1.47.

The number of new in-hospital patients nationwide fell by 117 from the preceding week to 3,235.

