Kishida Admits Attending Controversial Year-End Party

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he was at a controversial year-end party at the prime minister's official residence in late December last year.

The Friday weekly photo magazine reported in its latest issue that Kishida was in a group photo taken at the year-end party. Some in the opposition camp said it was problematic that the photo had been leaked.

Kishida's first son, Shotaro, was removed as secretary to the prime minister on Thursday, after it was revealed that he held the party with relatives and that he took photos with them in a public space at the official residence.

Kishida told reporters he was at the party with relatives in the private section of the official residence. He denied behaving inappropriately in the public space.

The photo published by the magazine showed 18 people, including Kishida, his wife, Yuko, and Shotaro.

